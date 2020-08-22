February 21, 1973 - August 19, 2020
Graveside services for Brian Keith Sumrall will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood.
Mr. Sumrall, 47, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1973, in Greenwood to Keith Allen Sumrall and Sharon Scholes Bowie (Winky Willis). He was a 1994 graduate of Greenwood High School. He lived in Greenwood most of his life and in Grenada the past 20 years. He was an avid country music fan, especially Terri Clark and The Oak Ridge Boys.
He is preceded in death by his father, Keith Alan Sumrall; his stepfather, Mark Bowie; grandparents D.H. Sumrall, Lavone Scholes and Bobby Scholes; an uncle, Mark “Bear” Scholes; and an aunt, Sandra Daves-Richardson.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon S. Bowie (Winky Willis) of Grenada; a brother, Cheyenne (Misty) Bowie of Kosciusko; a great-aunt, Earline Ellis of Greenwood; an uncle, Clay (Carol) Scholes of Shreveport, Louisiana; his paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Sumrall of Amory; two nephews, Carson Bowie of Grenada and Taylor Musselwhite of Kosciusko; a niece, Marlee Musselwhite of Kosciusko; and several cousins.
The Rev. Calvin Collins will officiate the services. The family extends a special thanks to Sta-Home Hospice and Dr. Joseph Roberts for their exceptional care. The family also gives a special thanks to Winky Willis, who was Brian’s hero.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
