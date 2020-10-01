Graveside services for Derek L. Polk of Greenwood will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Holly Grove Cemetery in Philipp.
Mr. Polk, 35, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was a computer technician at Cannon Motor Co.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home.
Pastor Jermal Turner will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.