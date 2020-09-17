Graveside services for Russell Boone of Maryland Heights, Missouri, formerly of Itta Bena, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Boone, 99, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his daughter’s home.
He was an educator and former band director at Mississippi Valley State University and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home, with a private ceremony with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Rev. Jessie Payne will officiate at the services.
