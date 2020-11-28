April 9, 1955 - November 25, 2020
Graveside services for Eddie Gene Matthews will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton.
Mr. Matthews, 65, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his residence in Greenwood.
He was born on April 9, 1955, to Charles and Faye Hood Matthews and lived in Greenwood. He worked at Binswanger Glass for a number of years before retiring as an electrician and was a U.S. Army veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Connie Faye Brooks; and a brother, Kenneth Charles Matthews.
He is survived by his three nieces, Melissa Brooks James of Carrollton, Jennifer Brooks Raby of Itta Bena and Keri Ann Matthews of Batesville; a nephew, Kristopher Matthews; a great-niece, Madison Collett; a great-nephew, Tyler Brooks; a stepson, Donnie Walker of Attala County; two stepdaughters, Susan Swindle and Niki Daves of Carrollton; and six stepgrandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ricky James, Mark Raby, Tyler Brooks, Donnie Walker, Jason Jackson and Grady Collett.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
