Graveside services for William H. McGee Jr. of Greenwood will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Mr. McGee, 34, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He did car detailing.
There will be a limited visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home.
The Rev. J.H. Brown will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.