Graveside services for Thomas Marion Flanagan of Greenwood will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Mr. Flanagan, 93, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.
The Rev. Dr. Jim Phillips will officiate at the services.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday’s edition of the Commonwealth. Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
