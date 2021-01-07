WINONA — A graveside service for Judith Christine “Judy” Hooks McClain of North Carrollton will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, with the Rev. Lanny Haley officiating.
Pallbearers will be Zack McClain, Trevor McClain, Chase Marlow, Logan Beckwith, Clint Edwards and Brandon Hooks.
A visitation will be held Saturday at the cemetery, beginning at 2 p.m.
Mrs. McClain passed away at Tri-Lakes Medical Center in Batesville on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was born on July 29, 1941, and was 79 years old. She graduated from Greenwood High School in Greenwood in 1960 and married James Sidney McClain on Dec. 23, 1960. She was a retired employee of the ASCS Office in Carrollton and a member of North Carrollton Baptist Church in North Carrollton. Mrs. McClain was a huge animal lover and also ran a dog kennel. She was very artistic and enjoyed crafting and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sidney “Jimmy” McClain; her parents, Clyde Henry and Elizabeth Lucile Holland Hooks; and her brother, Maurice Hooks.
Mrs. McClain is survived by her daughter, Winnie Elizabeth “Beth” McClain McLendon of Carrollton; her son, James Timothy “Tim” McClain (Daphne) of McCarley; her sister, Brenda Lucille Hooks Myers (David) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Nikki Newsom (Jeff), Zackary McClain, Trevor McClain, Ann Marie Edwards (Clint), Chase Marlow, Shay Marlow and Caylon Marlow; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Animal Sanctuary, 52 CR 241, Grenada, MS 38901; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.