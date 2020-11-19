Khristina Chainea Joyce Chain, 19, of Decatur, Alabama, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Limestone Hospital in Athens, Alabama. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Centerville Cemetery in Carroll County.
Khristina was born Jan. 2, 2001, to Dwayne Chain and Tina Fennell Harris in Jackson. Her hobbies were crafts and church.
She is survived by her father, Dwayne Chain, and his wife, Stephanie, of Mount Olive; her mother, Tina Harris of Decatur; a brother, Isaiah Harris of Decatur; and two sisters, Oliva Chain and Emily Chain of Mount Olive.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
