MARTIN, Tenn. — John George Killebrew, 87, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tennessee.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at East Side Cemetery with the Rev. Orin Crowley officiating. Family and friends may assemble at 1:45 p.m. at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Stallings, John David Stallings, Jim Stallings, Brad Stallings, Mathew Gregg and Billy Gregg Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be William Patrick Stallings and Wally “Hamp” Jenkins III and Dr. Kenneth Hines.
Mr. Killebrew was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Ann Smith Killebrew, and his wife of 13 years, Louise Upchurch Killebrew; his parents, Doyle Moore Killebrew and Molly Elizabeth Trevathan Killebrew; and one brother, Billy Ray Killebrew.
Mr. Killebrew was a retired mortician with Wilson and Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood. He owned and operated a construction business and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Itta Bena. He was a U.S. Army veteran, 1st Calvary Division, 3rd regiment, M Company, stationed in Japan.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth (David) Stallings of Newbern, Tennessee; and his grandsons, John David Stallings II and William Patrick Stallings.
Murphy Funeral Home & Florist Inc. of Martin, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
