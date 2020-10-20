CLINTON — Dimple Pittman Clark, 86, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Clinton. Family graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia.
Born in Foxworth and raised in Marion County, Mrs. Clark was a longtime resident of Greenwood prior to moving to Madison in 2016. She was a devoted homemaker and a faithful member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Greenwood for over 40 years, serving in the church and caring for the needs of others. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed entertaining friends, ladies golf and travel. She never met a stranger and could light up a room with her sparkling personality.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her first husband, William Eugene McPhail, as well as her husband of 41 years, John Lawrence Clark. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Stephen Leon Pittman and Eva May Bedwell Pittman.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy McPhail Purdie Stokes and husband Jeff of Clinton and Shannon Clark Ray and husband Greg of Madison; four grandchildren, William Clark Purdie and wife Kimberly of Clinton, Laura Elizabeth Purdie Hollis and husband Matthew of Livingston, Louisiana, and Reagan Elise Ray and Avery Elizabeth Ray of Madison; three sisters, Mazie Crump of Foxworth, Donis Broom of Columbia and Nell Little of Kokomo; and seven nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Glenn Nace officiated at the services. Lakewood Funeral Home in Clinton was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Will Purdie, Matthew Hollis, Tommy Crump, Greg Crump, Mitch Barnett, Mark Bowman and Alfred Pittman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1001 Grand Boulevard, Greenwood, MS 38930.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.