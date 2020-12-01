A resident of a long-term care facility has become Leflore County’s 91st person to die from COVID-19.
The death occurred prior to Nov. 13 but wasn’t added by the Mississippi State Department of Health until Sunday, after the cause was confirmed through a coroner’s death certificate. The individual was Black.
Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable to serious complications from the virus because of their age or pre-existing health problems.
So far, residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for 48, or 53%, of Leflore County’s COVID-19 deaths. Most of those deaths, though, occurred in the early months of the outbreak. There have been only three residents of long-term care facilities to die from the virus in the county since late August.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in Carroll County has dropped significantly. After being at or near the top for most of the month of November, the county is now ranked 38th out of 82 counties. For the week ending Saturday, the county averaged 3.73 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
By comparison, Leflore County averaged 3.45 new cases daily during that same time period, the state’s 44th highest. The state average is 3.62.
As of Monday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating seven patients for the virus, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Four were on ventilators to help them breathe.
