The Delta Cotton Belles are encouraging everyone to wear pink on Oct. 23 in support of breast cancer awareness.
The organization’s event, named “Our Friends Wear Pink,” invites citizens to don the color that symbolizes breast cancer awareness and send photos of themselves and their outfits to the Delta Cotton Belles so they can feature it on their website, DeltaCottonBells.org, and their social media. All photos can be emailed to DeltaCottonBelles@gmail.com.
Businesses, schools and other organizations are also encouraged to participate. Those interested in getting the word out about this event can contact the group and receive a poster to display.
Kim Dowdy, public relations chairperson for the group, said seeing Deltans promoting this cause is incredible. “The support we receive throughout the Delta is amazing,” she said. “Seeing men, women and youths dressed in their shade of pinks is just great.”
Dowdy also said it shows how breast cancer touches people everywhere: “Everyone, unfortunately, seems to know someone who has been affected by this disease.”
The group, whose mission to educate women about breast cancer, provides free screening and mammograms as well as assistance to those affected by the disease. Since 2008, the organization has provided over 800 free mammograms to uninsured and under-insured women in Mississippi and Arkansas.
The “Our Friends Wear Pink” event comes right before the group’s 13th annual tennis tournament, which is the largest fundraiser for Delta Cotton Belles. “We do it a day before to get in the team spirit,” Dowdy said.
