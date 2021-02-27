A crowd of more than 50 people gathered inside a newly renovated building at 709 Ave. I Friday afternoon to witness the results of efforts to transform the former St. Francis Center into the Greenwood Community Center, which is now open to serve the public.
“I’m just so proud to come back home to be able to offer something to our kids,” said Earnest Adams, who founded the center along with his wife, Debra.
“A lot of history is in this building,” Debra said.
Those in attendance for the center’s open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony included city leaders, such as Mayor Carolyn McAdams and Ward 6 City Council member David Jordan, as well as members of the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, members of the general public and relatives of the Adamses.
“Just look around and see what these individuals have done,” McAdams said. “This was quite an undertaking.” And she said, “The city will certainly be contributing to this in the future.”
“They have brought this place back to life,” Jordan said.
Larry Griggs, a Community Center board member, recalled how he would come to the former St. Francis Center to play basketball and roller-skate.
At one time, the St. Francis Center had a medical clinic and a store selling used clothing. It was a venue for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts as well as for music lessons, after-school tutoring and various evening classes for adults.
In early 2019, the Adamses, after moving to Greenwood from Atlanta, purchased the building from the Pax Christi Ladies, a Catholic lay women’s organization.
“So much history has happened in this building and around this community,”
Griggs said, asking the crowd to support the facility in order to make it “the best community center it can be.”
Moss Melton, president of the Chamber of Commerce, gave the Adamses a commemorative certificate.
The newly renovated building includes a kitchen, a library, a clothing room, a conference room, a computer room and several classrooms and offices.
The Adamses have said the center will offer a virtual learning camp where working parents can drop off their children during the weekdays, classes and job placement services for adults and food giveaways through a partnership with the Mississippi Food Network.
Earnest Adams, who after growing up in Greenwood moved to Georgia to play football in college and later work in law enforcement, recalled coming back to his hometown during visits and seeing children walk around without anything to do.
He also said that he once heard a 12-year-old boy say he did not expect to live to the age of 20.
Earnest said that to get youth to put their guns down, they need to be offered better opportunities. He said that the Community Center, with financial assistance and volunteer efforts from the Greenwood area, can offer those different opportunities for at-risk youth.
For more information, visit the Community Center’s Facebook page or go to greenwoodcommunitycenter.org.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
