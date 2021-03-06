Leflore County has recorded its 120th death from COVID-19.
The death was reported Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The victim was Black.
To date, Blacks have accounted for 88, or 73%, of the deaths from the virus in Leflore County, roughly mirroring their share of the county ‘s overall population.
Meanwhile, Greenwood Leflore Hospital, as of Friday morning, had no COVID-19 patients for the second straight day. Before Thursday, it had been almost nine months since the specially created COVID-19 unit at the hospital was empty.
Leflore County’s infection rate continues to be below the state average.
For the week ending Wednesday, the county averaged 1.57 new cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data compiled by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranked 43rd of Mississippi ‘s 82 counties.
By comparison, Carroll County' s rate was 2.01 and ranked 31st. The state average was 1.82.
