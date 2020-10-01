Leflore County has recorded its 82nd death from COVID-19.
The death occurred between Sept. 5 and Sept. 15 but was later identified as related to the new coronavirus by a coroner’s death certificate report. It was added to Leflore County’s total on Wednesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The victim was white, but other information about the individual was not immediately available.
Meanwhile, the Health Department this week released for the first time a school-by-school breakdown of infections. All public and private schools in Mississippi are required to provide weekly updates to the Health Department on the number of students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined due to exposure.
In Leflore County, Pillow Academy is the only school that has reported so far any students testing positive for the virus. The private school, which has an enrollment of nearly 800, has had six students with documented cases of COVID-19 since school started in early August.
After shutting down the campus and going to all distance learning last spring, Pillow opted to return to in-person instruction for the fall semester while adopting precautions, such as facial masks and daily temperature checks, to try to ward off the virus. Pillow has not had any teachers or other staff members test positive for the virus as of last Friday.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, which continues entirely with virtual learning, reported between one and five employees at four of its 12 schools have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the semester. Those schools are Amanda Elzy High, East Elementary, Leflore County High and Threadgill Primary.
In Carroll County, both of its public schools, J.Z. George High and Marshall Elementary, have had between one and five students contract the virus. Marshall has had one to five employees test positive.
The overall infection rate in Leflore County has declined slightly. For the week ending Monday, the county’s infection rate was the 17th highest of the state’s 82 counties, averaging 2.38 new cases daily of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
Mississippi overall ranks 20th in the nation, averaging 1.68 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
As of Wednesday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating two patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Neither was on a ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.