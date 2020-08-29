Despite efforts to curb its depletion, a multistate aquifer that is a critical irrigation resource to farmers in the Mississippi Delta continues to lose about a foot of water a year.
Although no one is panicking yet about the situation, a state water official warns that unless the trend is reversed, the aquifer could start running dry in some areas within decades.
“Nobody’s run out of water yet, but we see a trend that we want to do something about,” said Kay Whittington, director of the Office of Land and Water Resources for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
Whittington spoke this past week to the Greenwood Rotary Club about the Mississippi River Valley Alluvial (MRVA) aquifer, an underground reservoir of water that lies beneath the entire Mississippi Delta as well as parts of four other states.
At a comparatively shallow 150-foot depth, the aquifer is only used for agricultural purposes, unlike the deeper aquifers from which drinking water and industrial water are drawn. The MRVA aquifer has not been able to naturally recharge as quickly as demand for its water has grown. In the 1980s, when MDEQ first began requiring farmers to get a permit before drilling into the aquifer, there were about 3,000 irrigation wells in the Delta. Today there are more than 21,000, according to Whittington.
MDEQ and several state and federal agencies have been collaborating on ways to maintain sufficient capacity in the aquifer at a reasonable cost. Agriculture-related organizations, such as Mississippi Farm Bureau and Delta Council, have been providing input to the process.
The strategy has been two-pronged, Whittington said, with a focus on permitting and on modeling.
With permitting, MDEQ tries to promote efficient use of groundwater by including conservation requirements in exchange for access to the aquifer. Currently, compliance with those requirements is self-reported by farmers, but Whittington said there is movement toward implementing a system of verification by government inspectors. “Permitting changes don’t help if it’s not actually being implemented on the ground,” she said.
As for modeling, MDEQ is working with the U.S. Geological Survey to try to develop computer models that can accurately predict water levels in the aquifer based on usage, rainfall, conservation practices and other factors.
The more accurate the computer model, Whittington said, the better researchers can determine what steps produce “the best water-level response for the money spent.”
The strategy that currently looks the most promising — groundwater transfer and injection — was borrowed from other parts of the country where it is used to try to maximize the supply of drinking water.
Construction on a pilot project by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Shellmound, about 6 miles north of Greenwood, has recently been completed, Whittington said.
When the project begins operation, water will be extracted from a well drilled into the aquifer at a site near the Tallahatchie River. The water will then be pumped back into the aquifer at an injection well 1.8 miles away. Lowering the water table near the river is expected to dramatically speed up the normal movement of the river through soil, sand and rock into the aquifer.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Geological Survey are assisting on the project as well.
If it works as envisioned, planners have said the volume of recharge from the river that would take 50 to 100 years to effect naturally could be accomplished within days.
Whittington said that the future of the agriculturally dependent region could hinge on finding multiple solutions for the loss of groundwater, including cooperation from farmers on being efficient in their irrigation practices.
“We’re going to have to make some changes just to ensure the environmental and economic sustainability of the Delta,” she said.
• Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
