Newsmakers for Jan. 16, 2021:
• Kambrea Shaw of Greenwood was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College. The president’s list includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better.
• Michael Barrentine and Aaron Sibley of Greenwood, Daije’ Fort of Vaiden and Randi Simmons of Cruger were named to the vice president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
• Marshakie D’shurn Applewhite of Itta Bena was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Jones College. Students on the dean’s list must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.99.
• Travor Dijonne Randle of Greenwood was named to the faculty list for the fall 2020 semester at Jones College. Students on the dean’s list must have grade point averages between 3.0 and 3.49.
• Charles Edward Brooks of Greenwood graduated from Itawamba Community College with an Associate of Arts degree after the 2020 fall semester.
• Khytavia Emmandri Fleming of Greenwood was named to the president’s list at the University of Southern Mississippi for the 2020 fall semester. The list includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s).
• Estella Marisa Varn and Kaelin Marie Wright of Greenwood and Shakyra La’Shae Young were named to the dean’s list at the University of Southern Mississippi for the 2020 fall semester. The list includes full-time students who grade point averages between 3.5 and 4.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.