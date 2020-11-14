Leflore Ace Hardware is under new ownership.
Greenwood husband and wife Bill and Tina Thornburg bought the hardware store on 318 W. Park Ave. from the previous owners, Bubba and Lisa Standrod, at the first of this month.
The Thornburgs co-own the store with their relatives Davis and Lisa Moore of Lubbock, Texas. The Thornburgs also serve as the store’s new managers.
“We’re just trying to bring the store back, and we’re going to keep all our farming supplies and service farmers like we’ve been doing forever,” said Bill Thornburg, a contractor.
There are plans to remodel the inside of the store as well as eventually provide new Ace products and expand into selling home goods, such as cabinets, countertops and flooring, Thornburg said.
The business will continue to sell sporting goods but will limit sales to during the sporting season, such as gun sales during duck hunting season, he said.
