Mississippi Valley State University has named Dr. Abigail S. Newsome as its associate vice president for academic affairs.
An MVSU alumna, Newsome brings more than 20 years of experience in academia as a researcher, professor and administrator.
Newsome graduated from MVSU in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. She completed a doctorate in molecular biology in 2001 at the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Itta Bena native began her career at MVSU in August 1997 as an assistant professor of biology. She has served as an associate professor of biology since August 2015 and as the coordinator for MVSU’s bioinformatics graduate program since August 2017.
During her tenure at MVSU, she has secured more than $7 million in external funding.
“I am extremely pleased that Dr. Newsome was deemed the top choice of the search committee and will join the Office of Academic Affairs as the associate vice president,” said Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “Dr. Newsome’s knowledge and skills are complementary to mine and will, in my opinion, enable Academic Affairs to make cutting-edge contributions to both the university and academic units.”
Newsome has worked as a visiting professor for The University of the Virgin Islands since August 2003. She previously served as a faculty research scientist for the United States Department of Agriculture and as a summer faculty researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Each summer since 2014, Newsome has worked with MVSU students to arrange and lead short-term study abroad experiences, during which students engage in cultural immersion and re-search.
She was selected as MVSU’s 2020 recipient of the Institutions of Higher Learning Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Newsome has chaired or co-chaired the MVSU’s Commencement Committee, Financial Aid Appeals Committee and Athletic Compliance Committee. Additionally, she has served as a member of the uiniversity’s Special Events Committee, the Natural Sciences and Environmental Health Department’s Curriculum and Promotion and Tenure Committee and the International Programs Committee.
“Dr. Newsome and I have collaborated on a number of projects across the years, and I am excited about our being able to work together at this level, which will enable Academic Affairs to better facilitate the University’s quest to establish itself as a premier institution of higher learning,” Golden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.