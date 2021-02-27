Newsmakers for Feb. 27, 2021;
• The Greenwood Rotary Club has selected Christian Belk of Pillow Academy and Corderek Brown of Amanda Elzy High School as Students of the Month for February. Belk is the son of Ricky and Debbie Belk of Greenwood. He plans to attend the University of Mississippi but is undecided on a major. Brown is the son of Rachel Brown and Tramel Horton, both of Greenwood. He plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in business administration.
• Denare J. Whyatt of Greenwood was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. Students on the list must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
Whyatt, a computer science major, was among nearly 1,200 students on the list.
• Ahman Edwards of Greenwood was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Edwards is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences.
• Sunjay Chawla of Greenwood made the honor roll with high distinction fall 2020 semester at Southern Methodist University. He had a 4.0 average this fall semester and has a cumulative 4.0 average entering the spring semester of his sophomore year. He is a finance major with a specialization in alternative asset management. To qualify for the honor, he had to have grades in the top 5% of the Cox Business School, achieving a minimum 3.971 average.
