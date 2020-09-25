Newsmakers for Sept. 26, 2020:
• The Greenwood Rotary Club has selected Caroline Brock of Pillow Academy and Mariah Gardner of Greenwood High School as Students of the Month for September. Brock is the daughter of Don and Romney Brock of Greenwood. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi but is undecided on a major. Gardner is the daughter of Kenneth Echols and Kesha Gardner of Greenwood. She plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and major in nursing.
• Erica Leach Howard of Greenwood received a Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Alabama during summer commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.