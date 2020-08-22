Express Grain Terminals, LLC is putting in four new towers at its Greenwood location.
John Coleman, president of the company, said the new towers — two 150-foot soybean mills and two 100-foot soybean product silos — will increase storage, improve efficiency, yield a higher quality of product and quicken the speed of loadout. The 150-foot soybean mills will be able to hold 200 truckloads.
The construction is a part of the company’s plan to update Express Grain’s conveyance process. The total cost of the project is $3 million.
Coleman said this expansion will greatly help the local community. “If we can process more soybeans and increase our capacity, then that is only going to help our local farmers,” he said.
The company, which has 190 employees, expects to add some jobs as a result of this expansion, although the exact number is not yet known.
“If we can process more soybeans, we’ll have more machines up and running, which will require more people to maintain,” Coleman said. He expects the towers to be done by the spring of 2021.
