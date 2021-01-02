Newsmakers for Jan. 2, 2021:
• Debby Kuykendall Boyd of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Louisiana State University Health Science Center in New Orleans. The commencement ceremony was held Dec. 10. During graduation, Boyd was presented the Dolores H. Scheerle Memorial Entrepreneurial Award for leadership qualities necessary of an entrepreneur, the initiating of new ideas, innovation and awareness of professional trends and issues. She graduated with honors and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau Epsilon Nu Chapter of the International Honor Society of Nursing.
Boyd received her bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She is the daughter of Marcus Kuykendall of Carrollton and the late Mona Jackson Kuykendall of Carrollton. She and her husband, Barry, live in Baton Rouge, where she is a member of the LSU nursing faculty.
• Collin Short of Greenwood was named to the Chancellor’s List for the fall semester at the University of Mississippi.
