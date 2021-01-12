The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District is pursuing a grant to help improve student literacy.
Dr. Kenneth Pulley, the deputy superintendent, said the district has an opportunity to receive an Educator in Residence grant that would bring in a regional literacy coach in the area of special education. This person, who would come from the Mississippi Department of Education, would supervise other literacy coaches in the region.
He said the coach would also work to “ensure that there is a cohesive, sustained, intensive and classroom-focused approach to literacy around the five components of reading” while providing technical assistance to students in assigned schools to help them achieve grade-level reading by the end of third grade and eighth grade.
The grant, which must be reviewed and approved by MDE, would pay for the salary of the regional literacy coordinator in the amount of $65,000.
Applications will be reviewed beginning Thursday, and the district expects to hear back on or before April 1.
“Goal #1 in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District is to increase student achievement,” Pulley said via email.
“In order to achieve this goal, we recognize the importance of improving literacy in all schools. This grant would give us the opportunity to have access to additional instructional resources and professional development to enhance literacy skills for all students.”
