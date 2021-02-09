Carroll County has experienced its 23rd death from COVID-19.
The victim, who was Black, died Saturday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. It was the only Mississippi death reported in the Health Department’s update Monday.
Over the weekend, Leflore County recorded its 115th death, also of a Black individual.
Seventy-four percent of those who have died from the virus in Leflore County were Black, roughly mirroring the county’s overall Black population. In Carroll County, the fatality breakdown by race has been more skewed, with 43% of COVID-19 victims being Black, compared to an overall Black population of 33%.
Blacks have been experiencing nationwide a disproportionately heavy toll from the virus. Researchers attribute that to a higher percentage of underlying health problems among Blacks and to a greater lack of access to health care for them.
Meanwhile, for the first time in months, Leflore County’s infection rate is close to being out of the highest risk category.
For the week ending Thursday, the county averaged 2.64 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. If the rate falls below 2.50, that would move Leflore County out of the “red” category and into “orange.” Presently, only 11 Mississippi counties are in the orange category. None are in yellow or green.
By comparison, Carroll County’s infection rate is 4.02, the 33rd highest in Mississippi. The state average is 3.87.
As of Monday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating five patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Four were on ventilators to help them breathe.
