Carroll County has posted its 21st death from COVID-19.
The individual, who was white, died between Dec. 17 and Jan. 10, and the death was later attributed to the coronavirus by a coroner’s death certificate report.
It was one of 55 deaths reported Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, bringing the overall death toll statewide to 5,411 since the outbreak began last March.
The infection rates in Carroll and Leflore counties are currently nearly identical.
For the week ending Wednesday, Carroll County averaged 7.99 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 33rd out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
Leflore County has the 28th highest rate at 8.01.
Both counties’ infection rates are above the state average of 7.52.
