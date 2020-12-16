Leflore County has added another death to its COVID-19 count, bringing the total to 97.
The death was one of 48 reported statewide Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The victim, who was white, died between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10. The cause was subsequently attributed to the coronavirus by a coroner’s death certificate report.
Meanwhile, the Carroll County School District reported that it had no additional students or staff test positive last week for the virus, and all 149 students who had been in quarantine are no longer.
Following an outbreak that put nearly 20% of the district’s 835 students in quarantine, it decided to finish the last two weeks of the fall semester with all classes being virtually conducted.
The district will begin its two-week Christmas break after Friday.
In Leflore County, Amanda Elzy High School continued to have the most students and staff impacted by the virus.
It reported that 22 students and six employees were still in quarantine last week. The numbers are believed to largely reflect exposure to the virus within the basketball program.
Pillow Academy reported that three more students tested positive last week for COVID-19, bringing its total to 41 since the school began with largely in-person instruction in August. It was the only school in the two counties to report new infections among students. Seven students and one staff member were also in quarnatine as a result of being exposed to the virus.
Two of the area’s other private schools — Delta Streets Academy and Carroll Academy — continue to not report their numbers to the Department of Health, despite a longstanding order from state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs that all Mississippi schools do so weekly.
Both Carroll and Leflore counties continue to have infection rates that are below the state average.
For the week ending Sunday, Leflore County has averaged 5.68 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. The rate is 6.03 in Carroll County and 6.91 statewide.
The two counties remain in Brown’s highest risk, or red category, as do the state’s other 80 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.