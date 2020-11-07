The Middleby Corp., owner of Viking Range and Lynx Grills, reported this week that its net sales for the third quarter were down from last year overall but were up in the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, which includes the two Greenwood manufacturers.
Net earnings for the quarter were $60.5 million or $1.10 diluted earnings per share on net sales of $634.5 million. Adjusted net earnings were $73.9 million or $1.34 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
Net sales decreased 12.4% in the quarter from the comparative period of the prior year. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales were down 14.1% in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, net sales at the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group were up 14% over the third quarter of 2019 — 11.4% after excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.
"At our Residential Kitchen businesses, growth in order rates reflect increased time spent at home and in the kitchen,” Tim FitzGerald, CEO of Middleby, said in a statement. “Favorable conditions in the housing market have returned and can be seen in new construction and home sales trends. The order rates also reflect demand for recently debuted product innovations across the portfolio of our premium brands. Our investments continue with the addition of our showrooms, digital marketing initiatives and designer sales efforts.”
Regarding the overall numbers, FitzGerald said, “While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on our business, the quick and decisive actions we took earlier this year have strengthened our business and are reflected in the strong financial performance in the third quarter. We delivered record cash flows, improved profitability, and enhanced our capital structure for the long term. While we have implemented the necessary adjustments for uncertain business conditions, we continue to invest in strategic technology and sales initiatives. Most importantly, we remain dedicated to supporting our customers, while keeping the safety and protection of our employees as our top priority,”
Middleby is based in Elgin, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.