Main Street Greenwood has won an award from Main Street Mississippi for its work on the historic Wilson Bank rehabilitation project.
The award was one of many Main Street Mississippi gave this year to recognize projects carried out by local Main Street chapters, such as works that revitalized downtown areas or revamped historic structures.
“It was nice to be acknowledged for the work that’s going on,” said Brantley Snipes, executive director of Main Street Greenwood. “We have to give the credit to Guaranty Bank for this one. They had the vision and carried it out beautifully.”
The project to revamp the structure at 122 Howard St., which included renovations both inside and out, took place last summer. The building was built in 1916 and had served as the location for Wilson Bank.
It had been empty for a number of years until Guaranty Bank & Trust decided to open a Greenwood branch in the historic structure in
2018.
The exterior of the building features concrete cartouches and a caddy-corner entrance, which helps it stand out among other buildings.
Belinda Architects, a Eupora-based firm that specializes in historic preservation, assisted with the project.
Myra Dunlap, senior vice president of Guaranty Bank, had said at the time that the project would include repairing the building’s mortar joints and adding glass offices inside so as to not tamper with the building’s original walls and ceilings.
The completed project modernized the interior of the building while also retaining its historic character, such as keeping the original mosaic tile floor and repairing the large windows and stained-glass transoms.
