Leflore County’s jobless rate fell to 10.1% last month, according to figures released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Although the September figure was better than the jobless rate of 11.1% in September, it was still significantly higher than a year ago, when the rate was 7.2%.
Traditionally the jobless rate declines in the early fall as school resumes and farmers gear up for harvesting. Even though that seasonal pattern held, the number of unemployed continues to be elevated as a result of the lingering economic effects of the pandemic. There were 290 more people without jobs last month in Leflore County than in September 2019.
Statewide, the jobless rate last month was 6.8%, down from the August rate of 7.9% but higher than the September 2019 rate of 5.3%
The number of Mississippians without jobs was 19,400 higher than in September 2019, but the gap has been steadily narrowing in recent months. In July, the difference between years was 62,000.
The national jobless rate in September was 7.7%.
Sixty-nine of Mississippi’s 82 counties had unemployment rates below 10% last month, seven more than in August. Rankin County had the state’s lowest rate at 3.9%, while Jefferson County had the highest at 17.8%.
Leflore County had the 70th best unemployment rate, two spots worse than the month before.
The September rates and rankings for other nearby counties were:
• Grenada, 6.4%, 24th (tie).
• Carroll, 6.8%, 33rd.
• Montgomery, 7.2%, 39th (tie).
• Tallahatchie, 7.5%, 49th (tie).
• Sunflower, 10.9%, 72nd (tie).
• Humphreys, 13.6%, 77th (tie).
• Holmes, 14.4%, 81st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.