Leflore County has recorded two more deaths from COVID-19, raising the toll to 107.
The deaths were among 51 reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
One of the victims was Black, the other white. One had been living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility; the other had not been.
One died earlier this month. The other died between Dec. 14 and Monday, and the death was later attributed to COVID-19 by a coroner’s death certificate report.
On a per-capita basis, Leflore County presently has the eighth-highest death rate of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
Meanwhile, the county’s infection rate continues to gradually fall.
For the week ending Sunday, the county averaged 4.87 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data analyzed by the Brown School of Public Health.
That ranks 66th in the state. Carroll County, with a rate of 4.45, is ranked 75th.
Both counties’ rates are below the state average of 6.43.
As of Tuesday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating nine patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Three were on ventilators to help them breathe.
