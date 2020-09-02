With less than half of the schools in Leflore and Carroll counties holding in-person classes, the incidence of COVID-19 in them continues to be modest.
According to data released Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, two students and six teachers or staff members in Leflore County have tested positive for the illness since the start of school. That includes two students and one employee who were added last week.
Also last week, 11 students and seven employees were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
In Carroll County, only two students and no employees have tested positive for the virus since school began, including one student last week.
Fifteen students and one teacher or staff member were in quarantine last week.
The Department of Health does not identify the schools in its release but rather summarizes by county what the public and private schools report weekly.
Statewide, 766 students and 482 teachers or staff members have tested positive so far for COVID-19. Last week, 3,730 students were in quarantine along with 532 employees.
