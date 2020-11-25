Leflore County’s jobless rate rose to 10.5% last month, according to figures released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
The October figure was higher than the jobless rate of 10.1% in September and much higher than a year ago, when the rate was 6.9%.
Most years, the jobless rate declines in the fall while the harvest is in full swing, but the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt in 2020. There were 360 more people without jobs last month in Leflore County than in October 2019.
Statewide, the jobless rate last month was 7%, up slightly from the revised September rate of 6.9% and more so from the October 2019 rate of 5.1%
The number of Mississippians without jobs rose for the first time in several months. There were 90,200 unemployed adults in October, compared to 90,100 in September and 65,100 in October 2019. The 25,100-job gap between years is still a significant improvement compared to July, when the difference was more than twice as large.
The national jobless rate in October was 6.6%.
Sixty-seven of Mississippi’s 82 counties had unemployment rates below 10% last month, two fewer than in September.
Rankin County had the state’s lowest rate at 4.2%, while Jefferson County had the highest at 17.2%.
Leflore County had the 70th best unemployment rate, the same ranking as the month before.
The October rates and rankings for other nearby counties were:
• Grenada, 6.5%, 20th (tie).
• Montgomery, 7.2%, 35th (tie).
• Carroll, 7.3%, 37th (tie).
• Tallahatchie, 7.9%, 50th (tie).
• Sunflower, 11.6%, 73rd (tie).
• Holmes, 14.3%, 79th.
• Humphreys, 14.4%, 80th.
