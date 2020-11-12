Jack Kyle describes himself as a dreamer.
“I believe you have to dream big and pursue your dreams. Some are successful; some are not successful. But if you never dreamed and you never tried, I think you’ll look back and regret your time.”
Kyle, who has been knighted in France and hailed by several other countries for the series of cultural exhibitions he brought to Memphis and Jackson from 1987 to 2004, is dreaming big about his native Leflore County.
On Tuesday, he shared those dreams with the Greenwood Rotary Club.
Among the ideas he threw out: better utilizing the three rivers that flow into and through Greenwood by offering excursion and dinner boats; professionally lighting the area’s four major bridges; and developing the dilapidated former Florewood River Plantation into a world-class sculpture garden.
He cited the example of the Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, which draws 1.6 million visitors a year, according to Kyle.
“Gardening, next to reading, is the No. 1 pastime in the world.”
Florewood, which was acquired from the state by Leflore County for a token sum, is now a park used occasionally for fishing and concerts. Until being closed as a state park in 2004, it featured for almost 30 years the re-creation of an 1850s Civil War-era cotton plantation complete with a range of buildings built to the specifications of the time.
“The basic infrastructure is there,” Kyle said of Florewood’s potential as a premier botanical garden.
Following the death of his parents, Kyle moved back in January to the home where he grew up in Minter City. He continues to serve as chairman of the Mississippi Commission for International Cultural Exchange.
He said his musings about how Greenwood could be more fully developed, with the arts as a centerpiece of the plan, were spurred by next year’s 150th anniversary of the founding of Leflore County.
“I thought that 2021 might be a good time for Greenwood and Leflore County to re-examine itself and say, ‘Where do we want to go for the future?’”
He complimented the city’s efforts to beautify downtown with period lighting, brick sidewalks and crosswalks, and the creation of Rail Spike Park. He said the community should expand on those improvements. His vision includes turning currently vacant buildings into artist colonies and art galleries, converting empty lots into green spaces complete with fountains and statues, even acquiring a carousel for children to enjoy.
“You can’t go into a town in Europe that doesn’t have a carousel for kids,” Kyle said.
He lamented, in particular, the neglected state of Fort Pemberton, the site of this area’s most famous Civil War battle.
“It looks like a trash pile,” he said. “It’s all grown up.”
He acknowledged that many of his dreams would require a significant investment, and he did not offer any ideas about from where the money might come. But Kyle did make note of the earlier efforts of another Leflore County native, Fred Carl Jr., who invested heavily in the revitalization of downtown while he headed Viking Range.
“We’ve got to create some more Fred Carl-type projects, if you will,” Kyle said.
