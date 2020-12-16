At a special called meeting on Tuesday, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District discussed the process for approving future professional service contracts.
According to the contract approval draft reviewed by the board, business agreements over a certain amount must be reviewed by the board attorney with final approval reserved for the board.
Any contract under the decided amount will be handled by the superintendent, the business manager, the board attorney and those parties involved.
The board did not yet decide on the amount threshold for these contracts and will discuss the matter at its January work session.
The consultant contracts will be for “external providers,” said the board’s attorney, Kelvin Pulley. This includes those who provide academic and other needed services that the board holds the right to specify.
According to Kelia Washington, the district chief of finance, many school programs already request these funds needed for consultants in their budget. Washington said these contracts are only for when an unexpected situation arises and must be addressed.
This was the second special called meeting for the board this week. On both Monday and Tuesday, the board entered into executive sessions to discuss evaluations for the board attorney and superintendent as well as the job performance of an employee.
