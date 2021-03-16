Leflore County’s unemployment rate rose in January to 10.2%, according to figures released Monday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Because the agency is going through its annual revision of labor force estimates from previous years, it warns that comparisons at the county level to previous time periods are not statistically valid.
Prior to this “benchmarking,” the jobless rate in Leflore County was 9.4% in December and 7.9% in January 2020.
Statewide, the jobless rate last month was 6.2%. That compares to 5.9% in December and 5.4% in January 2020.
The number of Mississippians without jobs in January was 78,300, an increase of 2,800, or almost 4%, from December.
The national jobless rate in January was 6.8%.
Sixty-eight of Mississippi’s 82 counties had unemployment rates below 10%, eight fewer than in December.
Rankin County had the state’s lowest rate at 3.7%, while Jefferson County had the highest at 17%.
Leflore County had the 71st best unemployment rate, one spot better than the month before.
The January jobless rates and rankings for other nearby counties were:
• Grenada, 5.9%, 26th (tie).
• Carroll, 6.5%, 37th (tie).
• Tallahatchie, 6.9%, 46th.
• Montgomery, 7.3%, 53rd (tie).
• Sunflower, 11.1%, 75th.
• Holmes, 13.2%, 78th.
• Humphreys, 13.8%, 80th.
