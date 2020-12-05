Visit Greenwood has been presented with a “Destination Marketing Organization of the Year” award in its category for its efforts in promoting tourism in the Greenwood area.
The award, which was given at the Mississippi Tourism Association’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Biloxi on Thursday, was a part of a ceremony honoring the best of the more than 200-member organization.
“We are truly honored to receive this great honor from our industry association. Our success wouldn’t be possible without the support and dedication from our staff, board of directors, tourism partners and volunteers. It is my great pleasure to market Greenwood as a premier destination with the help of such an incredible team,” said Danielle Morgan, executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In the 2019 fiscal year, Leflore County’s travel and tourism expenditures totaled $53 million, and city-specific tourism generated $4 million in state and local taxes. This was an increase of $1.1 million from 2018, according to the association.
The bureau also saw an uptick in social media followers, exceeding a goal of 10,000 fans on Facebook. Its website, likewise, attracted 44,000 users.
This year alone, Greenwood tourism was featured in such publications as People.com, Reader’s Digest, Florida Newsline, MSN Lifestyles and At Home Memphis.
During the ceremony, the Mississippi Tourism Association also cited the bureau’s COVID-19 response as a key deciding factor in its voting decision.
Visit Greenwood was praised for its community collaborative efforts, utilizing strategic public relations tactics to foster goodwill while simultaneously supporting local businesses.
One of these collaborations included “Feed the Team,” in which the bureau worked in partnership with the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce to provide eight weeks of sponsored meals to COVID-19 frontline health workers at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Another initiative included the “Greenwood Cares” program that delivered masks and hand sanitizers to hotel and restaurant partners. This program was credited by the association as helping to build consumer trust and a united consensus among the local tourism industry.
“This recognition should be given to our tourism industry leaders who we value for their talents and achievements through their outstanding accomplishments. We are happy to have the opportunity to honor the winners of these awards as we truly appreciate their dedication not only to our organization but to the entire tourism industry, the state’s fourth largest industry,”said Kelli Davis, the 2020-2021 president of the tourism association.
