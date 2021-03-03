The town of North Carrollton has received a grant of almost $450,000 that will be used to replace parts of its sewer system, Mayor Ken Strachan said.
The award of $449,806, which come through a Community Development Block Grant, a program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund local community development, was approved by the Mississippi Development Authority, according to a letter Strachan received from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.
North Carrollton is not required to provide matching funds.
“We appreciate being awarded these funds. It will be very beneficial to North Carrollton for improving our infrastructure,” Strachan said in a press release.
The grant will be used for work at the town’s main lift stations; new pumps, electrical control panels and security fencing; a water line from a lagoon that will help with treatment; and sewer line and manhole rehabilitation.
North Carrollton worked with North Central Planning and Development and Willis Engineering to secure the funding, and they will continue to work together for the drawing of the plans, Strachan said.
North Carrollton received $323,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency late last year for sewer improvements on South and Love streets.
Work for those streets, which was awarded to Double S Inc. in Grenada through bidding, is scheduled to begin soon, Strachan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.