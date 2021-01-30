Newsmakers for Jan. 30, 2021:
• The Greenwood Rotary Club has named Nathaniel Henderson of Greenwood High School and Julia Love Lyon of Pillow Academy as Students of the Month for January. Henderson is the son of Jennifer Anderson of Greenwood and Eddie Allen of Byram. He plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in pre-veterinary medicine. Lyon is the daughter of Paul and Lane Lyon of Greenwood. She plans to attend Mississippi State University but is undecided on a major.
• Katherine Hammons of Greenwood was named to the president’s list at Mississippi College for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system, and take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit.
• Ann Jefcoat and Brady McDaniel of Greenwood and Dawson Clark of Coila were named to the dean’s list at Mississippi College for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system, and take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit.
• Mary Lott and Jaylon Mays of Greenwood and Tonynequia Fernando of Tchula were named dean’s scholars at Hinds Community College for the fall semester. Dean’s scholars are those students with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9.
• Micheal Hobson, Carleigh McCrimmon and Makiyah Wallace of Greenwood and Cordarius Redmond of Tchula were named president’s scholars at Hinds Community College for the fall semester. President’s scholars are those students with a cumulative grade point average of 4.0.
• The following area students graduated from Mississippi State University after the fall semester: Kenmoneisha Shuntraneice Cockrell, Greenwood, Bachelor of Arts, College of Arts & Sciences, and Bachelor of Business Administration, College of Business; Ashleigh Katelynn Everett, Greenwood, Bachelor of Science, College of Ag & Life Sciences (cum laude); Michael David Howard, Greenwood, Bachelor of Business Administration, College of Business; Clauneisha Varshay Howard-Wiley, Greenwood, Bachelor of Science, College of Education; Sheila Benese King, Greenwood, Ph.D, College of Education; Matthew Clark Miller, Greenwood, Bachelor of Business Administration, College of Business; Kyana Sierra Ramsey, Greenwood, Master of Science, College of Education; Darius Derrell Sandford, Greenwood, Bachelor of Science, Bagley College of Engineering (cum laude); Maria Fernanda Santos Alvarado, Greenwood, Bachelor of Science, Bagley College of Engineering; Marquiss A’Kil Spencer, Greenwood, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts & Sciences; and Wesley Wilson Neely, Itta Bena, Bachelor of Science, College of Ag & Life Sciences (magna cum laude). Students graduating magna cum laude had grade point averages above 3.60 and below 3.80; those graduating cum laude had averages above 3.40 and below 3.60.
• The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mississippi State University: Analise Rivers Bush, Jacob Miller Bush, Durga Sai Venu Omkaar Chimma, Elizabeth Ruth Gallagher, Michael David Howard, Ally Elizabeth Long, Matthew Clark Miller, Raghav C. Nallani and Mary Hayden Rodgers, all of Greenwood, and Wesley Wilson Neely of Itta Bena. Dean’s list students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
• The following area students were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Mississippi State University: Nada Ahmed-Saad Abdel-Aziz, Anna Katherine Alderman, Amanda Claire Bush, Patricia Laquest Carver, Asa W. Hausner, Rebecca Eleanor Knight, Catherine Grace Lary, Morgan E Lott, William Smith Lyon, Mollie Mitchell Malouf, Graydon Wells McCool, Jarrod Woods Rose, Helen Olmsted Singleton, Jacob H. Taylor and John Coleman Tyler of Greenwood; Cody Cooper Perkins of Itta Bena; and Caroline Elizabeth Makamson of Morgan City. Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
