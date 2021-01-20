Gov. Tate Reeves has been criticizing Mississippi hospitals for allegedly being slow to get their employees vaccinated for COVID-19.
That’s not us, say officials with Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
“We’re pulling some really long days to distribute it,” said Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman.
All 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine the hospital has received so far have been allocated, covering roughly half of the hospital’s employees and contract workers. On Tuesday, some employees received their second shot, a booster required to maximize the effectiveness of the vaccine.
CEO Jason Studley said that the hospital rarely knows in advance how much vaccine it will receive out of the allotment being controlled by the Mississippi State Department of Health or when it will be coming.
“It’s on a week-to-week basis,” Studley said. “We typically find out the morning of what we are going to receive that day.”
The hospital is also in the dark about when it might receive shipments of vaccine for innoculating the general public. The earliest would be mid-February, Studley said he expects.
“As we’re allotted more doses, more of our staff will have the opportunity” to be vaccinated, he said.
“We’re looking forward to the future when we get enough of an allocation that we’ll be able to start serving the community as well.”
According to the Department of Health’s update released Tuesday, 747 residents of Leflore County — less than 3% of the population — have been vaccinated so far.
