Antwoine Williams announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection to his seat on the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board.
Williams, who represents District 1, was appointed to the Greenwood School Board and then to the consolidated board after the Greenwood and Leflore County districts merged.
He said he wanted to allow others in the community to step up and run in his place, with the deadline for qualifying coming up.
He said he discussed his decision with some members of the board and Dr. Mary Brown, the district superintendent, as well as family and friends. He said he thought long and hard about it, even until he pulled into the parking lot before Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s been a rich experience.” he said.
The members of the board gave Williams a round of applause after he spoke.
