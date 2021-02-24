Leflore County has recorded its first COVID-19 death in 10 days, one of the longest stretches between fatalities since the first one was recorded in March 2020.
The victim, who was Black, is the 118th person in Leflore County to die from the virus.
The individual is believed to have been a man in his 30s who died Sunday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Although the frequency of deaths from COVID-19 in Leflore County has leveled off, it still has the sixth-highest rate of deaths in Mississippi.
The latest death was one of 24 reported statewide Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The state had recorded no deaths the previous two days, although that could have been the result of winter storms that shut down many offices for most of last week.
Mississippi has recorded 6,577 deaths overall from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the rate of infection continues to drop locally and statewide.
For the week ending Sunday, Leflore County averaged 1.27 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That was the 46th highest out of the state’s 82 counties. In Carroll County, the rate was 2.30 and ranked 19th. The statewide average was 1.54.
As of Tuesday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating six COVID-19 patients, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. None of the patients was on a ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.