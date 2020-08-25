Itta Bena officials have been told that they are responsible for addressing the issue of high electric bills there.
The Board of Aldermen discussed the bills at a regular meeting Aug. 18 and again on Thursday.
Residents have been complaining for years about high utility bills, but recently a group has been working on a petition to send to the State Auditor’s Office after it was discovered that residents were being charged unevenly.
The petition was organized by Patricia Young, a child care provider, and has since been sent to the office with more than 300 signatures.
Mayor J.D. Brasel said at the Aug. 18 board meeting that he would travel to the Jackson office of the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi, which supplies Itta Bena with the electricity that it resells, and bring back more information.
Instead, Brasel said he talked over the phone with Geoffrey Wilson, executive director of MEAM, who instructed him not to travel to the office but to send over some of the bills in question.
Brasel said he faxed five light bills, including Young’s, to the company. He said Wilson had only checked one bill so far and found the rate to be 12 cents per kilowatt hour usage.
Brasel said MEAM, which does not set the price at which residents are billed, told him that the board has to work this out and make sure residents understand their rates.
Brasel said Wilson told him, “Mr. Brasel, this is none of my business. Y’all need to sit down, get together with your light bills, see what you’re buying it for, see what you want to sell it for.’”
Mildred Miller, alderwoman-at-large, said she asked Wilson about this and received a similar response: “He said it wasn’t up to him.”
Ward 3 Alderman Darrick Hart said they must “be prepared to cut (MEAM) loose” and look at other alternatives.
“We need Delta Electric to come in here and take over the lights,” he said.
Brasel said this would not be a likely solution.
“Delta Electric does not want Itta Bena power,” he said. “We have been over there two times, and they turned us down both times.”
Miller, who said she was a customer of Delta Electric, said she would discuss this topic with the rural electric cooperative in person.
The board’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.