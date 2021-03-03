Representatives from the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District and Mississippi Valley State University met earlier this week to discuss strengthening their partnership.
Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, and Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent, met on Monday with Dr. Jerryl Briggs, MVSU’s president, to discuss ways in which the two educational facilities could work together for local students.
Some programs discussed included those that would support graduating seniors, create a relationship of advanced professional development, increase scholarship opportunities and open more slots for dual enrollment
“The partnership means that we are moving closer to our vision of becoming a community united to improve the quality of life through education,” Brown said Tuesday. “The partnership will help to create a stronger pipeline to implement innovative programs to support student learning, provide professional development opportunities for teachers and administrators while continuing to increase our network of community ambassadors.”
Brown said she believes that both the district and MVSU will benefit, saying this will increase student awareness of the university’s programs and will hopefully increase the number of first-generation college students.
“We are located in the same area, serving similar populations, so we want to be on the same trajectory for increased student success beyond college,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.