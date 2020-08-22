The Lyric Hotel in Cleveland has had more than its share of bumps as it works its way toward completion.
A lightning strike just a couple of weeks before its scheduled public opening seemed like par for the course.
That Aug. 14 setback, which damaged elevators, air conditioners, computers and surveillance equipment at the luxury lodging complex, has not fazed developer Dinesh Chawla, though.
“This makes it more challenging to open by Sept. 1, but we are plenty used to having significant challenges on this project,” said Chawla, who grew up in Greenwood, where he learned the hotel business under his father, the late Dr. V.K. Chawla.
The Lyric, Dinesh Chawla’s first venture into four-star accommodations, has been four years in the making. It initially was planned as part of an $8 million development, but the price tag jumped to
$20 million, fueled heavily by the short-lived partnership that joined Dinesh Chawla and his brother, Suresh, with two of President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr.
The Delta property was supposed to become the flagship location of a new four-star Scion brand. That business arrangement — as well as a separate deal for the conversion of three other Chawla hotels into a three-star brand being created by the Trumps — fell through in early 2019. Eric Trump blamed the collapse of both brand launches on the political climate.
Dinesh Chawla told The New York Times earlier this year that the failed partnership with the Trumps cost him about $2 million but that the experience wasn’t a “total loss.”
“The Trump experience — with all of its ups and downs — was a life-changing one, and they were universally encouraging and instructive to me,” he was quoted as saying.
In addition to redesigns and numerous construction delays — when first announced, The Lyric was projected to open in 2018 — Dinesh Chawla suffered a bizarre personal setback a year ago when he was arrested at the Memphis airport after returning from a trip to Orlando, Florida, and charged with previously stealing a pair of suitcases from the baggage claim.
Prosecutors dropped the case three months later. The 57-year-old hotelier told the Mississippi Business Journal earlier this year that he was misquoted in an airport police report that indicated he had confessed to the crime.
During that period, Dinesh and Suresh Chawla divided up several of their lodging properties, including the Lyric, which Dinesh now solely owns.
In advance of the public opening, the Lyric has been hosting a couple of private wedding parties this month to test its catering and event spaces.
The 100-room boutique hotel is the centerpiece of a 17-acre conference and entertainment venue called West End District.
The development includes 10,000 square feet of meeting space, 3.5 acres of outdoor venue space and a 2-acre lake with a pier and recreation space.
In addition to a coffee shop and cafe in the hotel, there will be two full-service restaurants — the Mississippi Kitchen for casual dining and the higher-end 8 W. Grille. They are due to open over the next couple of months, Dinesh Chawla said.
