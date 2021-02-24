Greenwood Leflore Hospital continues to rely on coronavirus relief money to shore up its finances. That cushion, though, is steadily whittling down and could be exhausted over the next four months, unless Congress provides more help.
In January, the publicly owned hospital posted a loss of $208,000, compared to a loss of $190,000 the year before. The loss last month would have been worse if not for an infusion of $1.3 million from the COVID-19 relief grants the hospital received last year.
The hospital has been supplementing its operation each month from the reserves it accumulated through $24.8 million in mostly federal grants. That pot of money is down to just more than $5 million.
The funds are intended to help hospitals offset the additional costs of treating COVID-19 patients and the decline in revenue from the mandated suspension of some elective procedures and the reluctance of a virus-worried public to seek non-emergency care. The hospital has until June 30 to use all of the money.
It also has a separate cushion of $16.5 million from another federal program that allowed the hospital last year to draw Medicare reimbursements in advance. Those funds, though, are a loan that the hospital will have to start repaying in August through deductions in the Medicare payments it receives. Dawne Holmes, the hospital’s chief financial officer, said the payback will run about $125,000 per week.
For the first four months of the current fiscal year, the hospital has shown an operating loss of $575,000, which is nearly 73% better than the same period a year ago, when it lost $2.1 million.
Without the $6.1 million in coronavirus relief money, however, the hospital’s loss would have been three times the previous year’s number.
Total operating revenues for the year are down $3.1 million, or 8.2%, while expenses are up $1.6 million, or 3.9%.
The Biden administration is seeking $1.9 trillion in what would be the nation’s third major round of COVID-19 relief.
The package includes several provisions that could bolster U.S. hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.