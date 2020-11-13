Saturday, November 14
Barefoot Road Gospel House will present Kids Gospel Night for those 18 and under. When/where: 5 to 8 p.m. at the historic site of New Jerusalem Church on Carroll County Road 128. Details: Voices of Malmaison also will be featured.
St. Paul Cathedral will celebrate its 11th anniversary. When: 6:30 p.m. Details: The theme is “Growing Stronger, Growing Deeper, And Reaching Higher,” and the theme verse is Isaiah 40:31. The guest speaker will be Pastor John West Sr. of RAW House Of Deliverance, and the special guests will be the RAW House of Deliverance Praise Team and Gifted.
Sunday, November 15
Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary. When: 11 a.m. Details: The Rev. Terrell Collins will speak.
Sunday, November 22
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 132nd anniversary. When: 11 a.m. Details: The church’s pastor, the Rev. Curtis Coates, will speak. Current and former members are invited to participate.
New Beginnings Church of Holiness will have an appreciation program for Evangelist Peggy Jones. When/where: 2 p.m. in the Jodie Wilson Library Auditorium. Details: Pastor Mary Clark of Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will speak.
Thursday, November 26
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have its Thanksgiving program. When: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 29
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a deacon program. When: 2 p.m. Details: Pastor Jerry Williams of New Bethlehem and Green Grove churches in Doddsville will speak.
Saturday, December 12
New Beginnings Church of Holiness will have a Love Night service for its pastor, Nellie Morgan. When/where: 6 p.m. in the Jodie Wilson Library Auditorium. Details: Pastor Rodney Richard of New Pilgrim Rest Church will speak.
• Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be faxed to 662-453-2908 or emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.