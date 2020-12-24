Thursday, December 24
St. Francis Parish will have Christmas services. Details: Christmas Eve Masses will be held in English at 4 and 10 p.m., featuring music by Dr. Lemondra Hamilton, and at 6 and 8 p.m. in Spanish. Christmas Day Mass in English will be at 11 a.m. On Saturday, Vigil Masses for the Feast of the Holy Family will be held at 4 p.m. in English and 6 p.m. in Spanish. On Sunday, the Feast of the Holy Family will be held at 11 a.m. in English and 1:30 p.m. in Spanish, both livestreamed on Facebook.
Thursday, December 31
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a watch meeting. When: 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 3
McKinney Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have Family and Friends Day. When: 11 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Saturday, January 16
St. Paul Cathedral will have a musician’s anniversary celebration honoring Brandon Childs Sr., John West Jr. and Minister James McAbee Jr. When: 6:30 p.m. Details: Special guests will be Sounds of Unity Praise Team, Prophetess Sharese Moore, RAW House Of Deliverance Praise Team, Delta Boyz, and The Disciples.
Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be delivered in person to the Greenwood Commonwealth office on U.S. 82; faxed to 662-453-2908 or emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com; or mailed to The Greenwood Commonwealth, P.O. Box 8050, Greenwood, MS 38930.
