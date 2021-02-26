Sunday, February 28
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will host “Sacred Cloths of the Passion.” When: The presentation will begin at 2 p.m., and there will be an exhibit from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Details: Topics will include the Shroud of Turin, Jesus’ burial shroud; the Sudarium of Oviedo, which covered Jesus’ head on the cross; and the Tunic of Argenteuil, Jesus’ seamless garment.
Monday, March 1
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will host “Eucharistic Miracles.” When: An exhibit will be shown from 4 to 9 p.m., with a presentation beginning at 5:30. Details: There will be a free Vetican exhibit on miracles and free presentations related to miracle stories, scientific study and Scriptural basis for belief in the Real Presence.
Sunday, March 14
Holmes Chapel Misionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have a Love Day celebration for Cloate Beverly. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: The pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
Tuesday, March 16
Holmes Chapel Misionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have a youth revival. When: 7:30 p.m. March 16-18.
Sunday, April 4
Holmes Chapel Misionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have an Easter program. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: Details: The pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be delivered in person to the Greenwood Commonwealth office on U.S. 82; faxed to 662-453-2908 or emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com; or mailed to The Greenwood Commonwealth, P.O. Box 8050, Greenwood, MS 38930.
