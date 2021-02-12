Sunday, February 14
Wesley United Methodist Church will continue its celebration of Black History Month, with prayer and praise presented by the Children and Youth Ministry. When: 11 a.m. Details: The service will be conducted by conference call by the pastor, Rev. Ruth McKinney. The contact number is (602) 580-9734, and the access code is 5407319.
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have a Love Day celebration for Cloate Beverly. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: The pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
Sunday, February 21
Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church No. 2 will have a drive-by parade recognizing its pastor, the Rev. Dr. Leroy Williams Jr., and his wife, Mary, after the worship service and 20th Love Day in their honor. When: From noon until about 12:30, weather permitting. Details: The honorees will stand outside to receive all gifts and expressions of love. The colors are red and black. Masks must be worn.
Prophetess Sharese Moore’s 12th Year Anniversary Celebration, which was scheduled to be held at St. Paul Cathedral on Feb. 21, has been rescheduled and will be held at St. Paul Cathedral at 3 p.m. on July 25.
